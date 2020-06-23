Velda "Marcella" Edwards
Riverton, Illinois - Velda "Marcella" Edwards, age 86, passed on Sunday June 21, 2020 at in Riverton, Illinois. Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.mottandhenning.com for obituary information.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.