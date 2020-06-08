Velma Bernice Miller 1926 - 2020

Athens, IL—Velma Bernice Miller, age 94 of Athens, Illinois, formerly of Browning, Illinois, passed away at 7:45 pm Friday, June 5, 2020 at her home in Athens. She was born on April 16, 1926 in Chapin, Illinois, the daughter of Henry and Georgia (Rigor) Schall. She married Edwin Christy Miller, Sr. on September 11, 1946 in Beardstown, Illinois. He preceded her in death on October 5, 1997.

Velma was also preceded in death by one son Gregory Miller, two sisters, Marion Davison and Betty Macfee, and one brother Henry Schall. She was a housewife and homemaker and was a member of the Athens Christian Church.

Velma is survived by one son, Edwin "Deuce" (and Linda) Miller, Jr. of Browning, Illinois, five grandchildren; Lisa (and Doug) Mueller of Athens, Billy Miller of Creve Coeur, Illinois, Tracy (and Wendy) Miller of Lawton, Michigan, John (and Misty) Miller and Carla (and Will) Vaughn, both of Browning, Illinois, twelve great-grandchildren, and multiple greatgreat-grandchildren.

Graveside services for cremated remains will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Mud Valley Cemetery in Browning, Illinois. Pastor Ken Gennicks will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mud Valley Cemetery fund.



