Velma Frances Nave

Velma Frances Nave Obituary
Velma Frances Nave 1932 - 2019
Edinburg, IL—Velma Frances Nave, 87, of Edinburg, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home.
Velma was born on September 9, 1932 in Edinburg, the daughter of Everett and Agnes (Alexander) Westbrook. Velma married Harold "Shade" Nave on Oct. 26, 1962; he preceded her in death 2014.
Velma enjoyed doing word searches, cooking and loved to go camping.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Arthur and Clyde Westbrook.
She is survived by her son, Russel (Melanie) Westbrook; two nieces, RoseAnn Cole and LaVonna Guimard; one nephew, Clyde Westbrook; seven great-nieces and nephews; and twelve great-great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Edinburg. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Caleb McGregor officiating. Burial will follow at Edinburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Wilson Park Funeral Home 109 E. Washington St., Edinburg, IL 62531 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
