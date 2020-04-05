|
|
Velma I. Croft 1930 - 2020
Athens, IL—Velma I. (Laws) Croft, age 89, of Athens, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in White Hall, Illinois.
Velma was born August 18, 1930 in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of George and Nancy (Faught) Laws.
She married Robert "Bob" Croft on October 10, 1948 in the Christian Church parsonage in Athens. He preceded her in death.
Velma is survived by a son, Robert (Jo Ellen) Croft, Jr. of Athens; a daughter, Melaney Hughes of Springfield; four grandchildren, Adam (Linette) Hughes, Michele (Jeffery) Woods, Sarah (Chris) Hermes, and Robert (Stephanie) Croft III; ten great-grandchildren, Justen and Felicity Hughes, Anneliese and Thomas Woods, and Joshua Asbrock, Savannah and Greyson Hermes, Lydia, Abigail, and Lucas Croft; brother, John Laws of Union, MI; and several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by a grandson, Andrew Croft.
Velma worked for the Villa Healthcare in Sherman. She was a member of the Athens Christian Church
With the outbreak of Coronavirus and to lessen the spread of the disease, there will be a private graveside service held at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens with Rev. Ken Gennicks officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Athens Christian Church in Athens, Illinois or White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in White Hall, Illinois.
You can share your sympathies, stories, and condolences at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020