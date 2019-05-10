|
|
Velma I Hulbert 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Velma I. Hulbert, 85, of Springfield, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Regency. She was born on September 18, 1933 in Springfield to Clinton and Sally (Martin) Pyles. She married Oliver T. "Bud" Hulbert on September 16, 1955 and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2015.
She was survived by two daughters, Karen (Steve) Busch of Missouri, Sandra Hulbert of Rochester; two sons, Keith and Scott, both of Springfield; two grandchildren, Matthew Busch of California and Alivia Doyle of Tacoma, WA; one great granddaughter, Dylan Busch.
Velma was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Kenneth Pyles.
She was a wonderful quilter and seamstress.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Graveside Service: 10 am, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Cindy Lash officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 11 to May 12, 2019