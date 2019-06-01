Velma Marguerite McGee 1918 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Velma Marguerite Mizner McGee, of Springfield, passed in peace on May 28, 2019, in Springfield. She was 100 years young.

Velma is survived by her only daughter, Elizabeth A. McGee Lee; her son-in-law, Steven Robin Lee; and her only grandchild, Kelsey Erin Lee. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Kenneth O. McGee (1984).

Velma was born on October 18, 1918, in Aledo, IL to Ruth Lundquist Mizner and Henry Harrison Mizner. She spent her formative years in Galesburg where she was an honors student in their school system. She attended Western Illinois University where she met her husband, Kenneth O. McGee of Williamsville and graduated with a teaching degree. They married in 1939.

The couple spent the majority of their married life in Springfield. During World War II, Kenneth was called to service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH. They also spent two years in Washington, D.C. as an assignment by Sangamo Electric Company, her husband's place of employment.

Faith, family, and friends were the underpinnings of Velma's life. She was an active member of First Congregational Church in Springfield. She also belonged to Willing Hearts Circle and King's Daughters Organization, the Springfield Ceramics and Crafts Club, Springfield Civic Garden Club, and she was a ten-year volunteer at Sangamon Auditorium. Always energetic, Velma loved playing golf with her husband and vacationing in Colorado with her family. She was an accomplished gardener and filled her home with flowers and love.

In a letter she left behind she writes, "My motto in my high school yearbook was 'She smiles and the world smiles with her.' " She is "grateful to God for his many blessings" and for "letting her live so long." She asks her family and friends to "smile for her always and hopes the sun shines on them most of the time."

Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Concordia Village, 4101 W. Iles Ave., Springfield. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Dexter officiating.

A private family graveside will be held where Velma is to be buried next to "the love of her life" at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Williamsville, IL.

She will be deeply missed.

The family of Velma Marguerite Mizner McGee is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Ave. West, Springfield.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 2 to June 3, 2019