Vera M. Kinnett 1922 - 2019
Alexander, IL—Vera M. Kinnett of rural Alexander passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at St. Joseph's Home in Springfield. When asked her age, she would always respond "Don't Ask, Don't Tell", but was willing to share her birthdate.
She was born December 2, 1922 near Medora, the daughter of Donald Goldstone and Dora Whitlock Smith. She married Jesse Kinnett on December 28, 1946 in Kansas City, KS and he preceded in death on May 8, 1989.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry W. Kinnett (companion, Karen Randazzo) of New Berlin and Bruce C. Kinnett (wife, Jill) of Springfield; a step granddaughter, Olivia Bohringer of Minneapolis, MN; a sister, Ada Herridge of Fredericksburg, TX; several nieces and nephews; and her unofficial adopted son, Wen Huang of Chicago. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Stanton, Carl, Dale, and Sam Smith, and a sister, Betty Lou Blackorby.
Vera graduated from Jerseyville High School and attended Western Illinois University in Macomb, where she was awarded a teacher's certificate. For four years, she taught elementary school in Jersey and Macoupin counties with her last assignment at Teneriffe School near Rosedale. She later inspected B-17 Bombers during WW II in Long Beach, CA. She spent most of her life as a devoted farmwife assisting her husband with their farming operation in eastern Morgan County.
Vera was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Jacksonville and the Order of Eastern Star, where she formerly served as Worthy Matron of Wilber Chapter #358 (now affiliated with Chandlerville Chapter #544). She was a member of Morgan County Home Extension, where she taught many young women home economics. Vera was also a member of Alexander Women's Club, Passavant Hospital Auxiliary, Morgan County Garden Club, and Morgan County Republican Women. For many years, she served as an exhibit volunteer at the Morgan County Fair and as a Republican Precinct Judge for the Alexander precinct. She was well known for her culinary talents.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 10:00 am Saturday until the time of the service. Memorial gifts are suggested to the First Baptist Church, 1701 Mound Road, Jacksonville, IL 62650. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019