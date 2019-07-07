|
Verda L. Boehler 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Verda L. Boehler, 91, of Springfield died at 4:35 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Reflections Memory Care in Chatham. She was born March 12, 1928 in Witt Township to Otto A. and Senia (Mindrup) Hoehn. She married Raymond F. Boehler on July 11, 1979 and he preceded her in death on September 29, 2014.
Also preceding her in death were her parents.
Survivors include two sons, Jim (Judy) Boehler of Aviston, IL and Keith Boehler of Cypress, TX; one daughter, Kathy (Tom) Brown of Harvel, IL; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
Formerly of Raymond, Verda was a resident of Springfield since 1992. Verda was a high school librarian for 28 years, 21 of those years at J. Sterling Morton High School East in Cicero, IL. Later in life, she was a librarian at the Doyle Memorial Reading Center in Raymond for 7 years.
Verda graduated from Nokomis High School in 1946, Eastern Illinois University in 1950 with a B.S. Degree, and University of Illinois in 1957 with a M.S. Degree.
She attended St. Joseph the worker church. Verda was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, the Springfield Audubon Society, Illinois Audubon Society, and Illinois Retired Teachers Association. She also volunteered at Dr.'s Hospital and Lincoln Memorial Gardens.
She enjoyed traveling, bird watching, reading, and square dancing. Her traveling was to many countries as well as to all 50 states.
Visitation: 9:30 - 11 am, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Raymond Catholic Church in Raymond, IL.
Funeral Mass: 11 am, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Raymond Catholic Church with Reverend Albert Allen officiating. Burial will follow at St. Raymond Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
