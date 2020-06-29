Verna E. Emerson
1943 - 2020-06-26
Verna E. Emerson
Coffeen, IL - Verna E. Emerson, 77, passed on Friday, June 26, 2020 at at her residence in Coffeen, IL. Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

