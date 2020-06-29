Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Verna's life story with friends and family

Share Verna's life story with friends and family

Verna E. Emerson

Coffeen, IL - Verna E. Emerson, 77, passed on Friday, June 26, 2020 at at her residence in Coffeen, IL. Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store