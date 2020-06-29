Verna E. Emerson
Coffeen, IL - Verna E. Emerson, 77, passed on Friday, June 26, 2020 at at her residence in Coffeen, IL. Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.