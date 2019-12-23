|
Verna P. Randolph-Gilpin-Imhoff 1944 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Verna Pauline Randolph Gilpin Imhoff passed away – unexpectedly, yet peacefully – in her sleep on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She was 75 years old.
Verna was born on Nov. 20, 1944 in Hettick, IL, the youngest of four children of Elbert and Flossie Strablow Randolph. She was raised on a farm in Waverly, IL, where her passion for caring for animals grew. After graduating from Patricia Stevens Career College, and attending Lincoln Land Community College, she became a veterinary assistant. Later she met and married Jack Gilpin, with whom she had three children. Jack passed away in 1988.
She committed her time to raising her children. After they were all in school Verna worked part-time for the government, clerking in the Illinois House of Representatives committee meetings. While she was interested in politics, her real passion was caring for people, especially children, and doing volunteer work. She founded the Christian Warriors 4-H Club, was a caregiver for the elderly, volunteered at the WLUJ Christian radio station, homeschooled a granddaughter for a time, and taught Sabbath School at the First Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Children were always the greatest joy of her life.
It was at church and through her unwavering faith in God that she found love again with Ken Imhoff. They were married in 2013, and recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. Together they enjoyed exercising at the Fit Club, playing Jeopardy and word scrambles, and spending time with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carolyn McKenna.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; daughter, Nina (Tom) Ellinwood of St. Louis, MO; sons, Victor (Staci) Gilpin of Columbia and Karl (Magdalena) Gilpin of Belleville; stepson Kevin (Julie); stepdaughter, Nancy (Sharon); grandchildren, Justice Gilpin-Green of Washington, D.C., Tyler Gilpin of North Carolina, Ian, Hannah, Caroline and Victoria Ellinwood of St. Louis and Avery and Connor Gilpin of Columbia; step-grandchildren, Nathan (Laura) and Kevin (Samantha) Imhoff of Springfield, Anna and Drew Moore of Springfield; step-great-grandchildren, Nathan and Emelia Imhoff of Springfield; brothers, Ken Randolph of Springfield and Edwin (Sharon) Randolph of Waverly.
Visitation Gathering: 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27th, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL, 62703.
Funeral Ceremony: 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28th, at First Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3300 W. Jefferson St., Springfield, IL 62707.
Burial will follow at East Cemetery, 195 E. Elm St, Waverly, IL, 62692.
Memorial contributions may be made to: WLUJ, 600 W. Mason St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019