Vernie "Butch" Miller
1951 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Vernie "Butch" Miller, 69, of Petersburg, passed away November 18, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home.
Butch was born April 13, 1951 in Springfield to Vernie and Clementine Miller. He married Karen Boone on June 20, 1998 at Patterson Bay on the Illinois River.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and brother, Clement.
Before Butch became ill, he enjoyed spending time with his wife Karen, dog Izzy and their many friends at their cabin on Patterson Bay. Butch loved fishing on the Illinois River and he was a big NHRA drag racing fan, and he never missed a chance to watch his favorite driver, Tim Wilkerson.
He is survived by his brother David (Deborah) Miller of Ashland, IL; one brother-in-law, Holly (Brenda) Boone of Waldorf, MD; one sister-in-law Diana (Brent) McCallister of Eutis, FL; a daughter April; along with many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Springfield on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 10am, with Reverend Paul Ayappa officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Faith Outreach Christian Center, P.O. Box 328, Sherman, IL 62684.
Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
