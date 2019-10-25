|
|
Vernita C. Oney 1923 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Vernita C. Oney, 96, of Springfield, died at 8:20 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. A funeral ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Dominic Rankin, officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Memorial Behavioral Health, 710 N. Eighth St., Springfield, IL 62702 or Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences and view full obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019