|
|
Vicki Lynn Schott 1946 - 2020
Girard, IL—Vicki Lynn Schott, 73 of Girard, passed away Saturday May 9, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois.
Vicki was born on December 19, 1946 to Victor and Hazel (Schroeder) Schott.
Vicki was a 1964 graduate of Girard High School. She went to work for the State of Illinois and retired from the Department of Transportation in 2011.
Vicki's hobbies were crocheting, quilting, baking and decorating sugar cookies and decorating for the holidays.
Vicki is survived by her daughter Dawn (Bob) Horrell, granddaughter Holly Horrell, of Girard Stepson Michael (Sherry) Covington of Springfield sister Sally Miller, of Ashland brother Rodney (Samantha) Schott of Girard and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Victor and Hazel (Schroeder) Schott, brother Roger Schott, sister Julie Schott and companion Mike Covington.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Girard Cemetery, with Shawn Burgess officiating.
Memorials can be made to the Girard Fire & Rescue.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence or light a candle in Vicki's memory.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020