Vicki Steele-Charles 1970 - 2020Riverton, IL—Vicki Steele-Charles, 50 of Riverton passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 6:43 a.m. at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson Cemetery in Palmer in Taylorville with Pastor James Jones officiating. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.