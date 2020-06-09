Vicky L. Vice
Springfield, IL - Vicky L. Vice, 61, formerly of Riverton, IL passed on Monday, June 8, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home in Taylorville, is in charge of arrangements. (217)824-3311
Springfield, IL - Vicky L. Vice, 61, formerly of Riverton, IL passed on Monday, June 8, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home in Taylorville, is in charge of arrangements. (217)824-3311
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.