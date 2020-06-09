Vicky L. Vice
Vicky L. Vice
Springfield, IL - Vicky L. Vice, 61, formerly of Riverton, IL passed on Monday, June 8, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home in Taylorville, is in charge of arrangements. (217)824-3311

Perfetti Funeral Homes - Taylorville
202 W Franklin St.
Taylorville, IL 62568
(217) 824-3311
