Victor F. Trautmann, M.D. 1927 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Victor F. Trautmann, M.D., 92, of Springfield, died at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Bridge Care Suites.
Victor was born on December 5, 1927, in Brno, Czech Republic, the son of Viktor and Paula (Ruzicka) Trautmann. He met his wife, Hannelore Schober, aboard the Holland America Line during their first crossing from Germany to the United States. Two years later they married and immigrated to America.
His formal medical education, which started in Germany, ended in board certification in urology. He first practiced this specialty in the Navy (Commander USNR/MC), and then from 1963 until 1998 in Springfield, IL. During this period, he served as president of the Springfield Clinic Partnership, president of the Springfield Symphony Board, and as president of the Central Illinois Foundation for Medical Care. Following his retirement, he and his wife traveled worldwide, they enjoyed playing golf and bridge and both liked to read an eclectic range of literature. Victor loved classical music and opera and visits from family.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years; sons, Victor (Beverly Talbert) Trautmann of Oklahoma City, OK and Eric (Judy) Trautmann of Rockford; daughter, Susi (Peter) Wunsch of New York, NY; grandchildren, Eric and Noah Wunsch, Victor, Marc, Lydia, Stephanie and Alex Trautmann; and great-grandson, Xavier Wunsch.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Symphony Orchestra, 3 West Old Capitol Plaza, P.O. Box 5191, Springfield, IL 62701.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019