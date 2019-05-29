Home

Victor James Gallup Obituary
Victor James Gallup 1961 - 2019
Springfield , MO—He was born in East Saint Louis, Mo. Lived in Springfield, Mo. He was from Springfield IL. Graduated from Williamsville high school. He will proceed in death by his parents Duane & Catherine Jean Gallup and his daughter Jennifer Renee Gallup. Surviving children, Two Sons, Shane(Emily)Gallup, Kyle Gallup. Daughter Stephanie (Brian)Coultas. Four grandchildren Star, John, Samuel and Kenneth. He loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart.
His wishes were to be Cremated.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 31 to June 1, 2019
