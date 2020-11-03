1/2
Victoria Watt-Staten
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria Watt-Staten 1946 - 2020
Leland Grove, IL—On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Victoria Louise Watt-Staten quietly passed from this life at home, with her devoted husband Ted by her side. She had waged a short but valiant battle against Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC).
Victoria was born on March 12, 1946, in Springfield, Illinois, to John James and Dorothy Owen Hurst Watt, Jr. On September 18, 1994, she was joined in marriage with Theodore Jay Staten at her childhood home in Springfield. Their Victorian-themed wedding, set outdoors on a beautiful fall day, is still remembered by friends as one of the most memorable events of the year.
Because of her double-lung transplant, Victoria was known as the "Miracle Lady" at St. John's Cardiac Rehab due to her 15-year survival and determination to live life in optimal health while preserving a positive attitude.
Victoria always loved animals, especially horses. She graduated from Arizona State University in 1969 with a B.S. in English and a specialization in Agricultural Science. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. Victoria received her DVM degree from Gregorio Araneta University, Manila, Philippines, in 1984 and practiced at Coble Animal Hospital.
American history was one of her passions. She was a charter member of Kickapoo Chapter, Colonial Dames XVII Century, and a Life Member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Springfield Chapter). She was also a member of Daughters of the Nile, a 51-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Central Illinois Corvette Club. Over the years she held various offices in these organizations. She was of the Methodist faith and a member of Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church.
Victoria is survived by her husband, Ted and his children, Nicholas and Jennifer; brother John J. Watt III (wife, Kay); her beloved cat, Angelica Zoe; and a host of family members and friends who will cherish her memory.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Park will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to The Animal Protective League, apl-shelter.org, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702-1766.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 3, 2020
Ted, we are so sad to hear of Victoria‘a passing. We always enjoyed visiting with her. She will be missed.
Curtis and Ann Meinhardt
Friend
November 3, 2020
Teddy, we are very sorry to hear that Victoria had passed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this very difficult time.
John / Kathy Richardson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved