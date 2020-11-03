Victoria Watt-Staten 1946 - 2020
Leland Grove, IL—On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Victoria Louise Watt-Staten quietly passed from this life at home, with her devoted husband Ted by her side. She had waged a short but valiant battle against Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC).
Victoria was born on March 12, 1946, in Springfield, Illinois, to John James and Dorothy Owen Hurst Watt, Jr. On September 18, 1994, she was joined in marriage with Theodore Jay Staten at her childhood home in Springfield. Their Victorian-themed wedding, set outdoors on a beautiful fall day, is still remembered by friends as one of the most memorable events of the year.
Because of her double-lung transplant, Victoria was known as the "Miracle Lady" at St. John's Cardiac Rehab due to her 15-year survival and determination to live life in optimal health while preserving a positive attitude.
Victoria always loved animals, especially horses. She graduated from Arizona State University in 1969 with a B.S. in English and a specialization in Agricultural Science. She was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. Victoria received her DVM degree from Gregorio Araneta University, Manila, Philippines, in 1984 and practiced at Coble Animal Hospital.
American history was one of her passions. She was a charter member of Kickapoo Chapter, Colonial Dames XVII Century, and a Life Member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Springfield Chapter). She was also a member of Daughters of the Nile, a 51-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Central Illinois Corvette Club. Over the years she held various offices in these organizations. She was of the Methodist faith and a member of Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church.
Victoria is survived by her husband, Ted and his children, Nicholas and Jennifer; brother John J. Watt III (wife, Kay); her beloved cat, Angelica Zoe; and a host of family members and friends who will cherish her memory.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Park will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to The Animal Protective League, apl-shelter.org
, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702-1766.
Please visit boardmansmith.com
to offer your condolences.