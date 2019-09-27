|
Vince Jorn 1957 - 2019
Girard, IL—Vince Jorn, 61 of Girard, passed away Wednesday evening, September 25, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Vince was born October 13, 1957, in Springfield, IL.
Vince graduated from Virden High School with the class of 1975.
Vince retired from Monterey Coal Mine as a long wall mechanic after 30 years of employment. He later worked as a mechanic at Kincaid Generation Power Plant for 10 years.
Vince was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Jorn.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am, Tuesday,October 1, 2019 at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery, Girard.
Vince is survived by his parents, Don and Hilda Jorn of Virden, IL, wife, Susan Jorn of Girard, IL, son, Corey (Erica) Horn of Springfield, IL, son, Rob (Liz) Horn of Chatham, IL, daughter, Charissa (Rob) Swiech of Frankfort, IL, son, Joey (Nichole Strayer-significant other) Horn of Girard, IL, daughter, Colleen Jorn of Vandalia, IL, daughter, Cara Horn of Springfield, IL, 10 grandchildren, a great granddaughter, brother, Joe Jorn of Villa Park, IL, sister, Caroline Jorn of Thayer, IL, brother, Allen (Loretta) Jorn of Muskego, WI, brother, Jim (Teresa) Jorn of Virden, IL, sister, Jean (Michael) McHenry of Lake St. Louis, MO, brother, Jerry (Missy) Jorn of Springfield, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Vince Jorn Medical Fund at First National Bank, First Presbyterian Church Virden, IL and Aim at the Melanoma Foundation.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019