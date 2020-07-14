1/1
Vincent Bell Jr.
1993 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Vincent Martin Bell Jr. 27, departed this life on Sunday July 12, 2020 at his residence. Vincent was born January 1, 1993 in Springfield,IL, the son of Vincent Martin Bell Sr. and Nadine Bennett.
He leaves to cherish his memories; parents, sisters; Sharon (Erick)Andrews of Atlanta, GA, and Genesis Bennett of Springfield,IL, and brother; Marcus Smith of Springfield,IL.
Viewing Services Thursday July 16, 2020
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703
9:00am-11:00am
Interment
Oak Hill Cemetery
CDC GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED, 50 OR LESS AT A TIME

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
July 13, 2020
We shall miss seeing Vincent at Sam's. He was a nice young man. May God bless the family to find piece.
The Clay
Friend
