Vincent Leroy Lounsberry 1925 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Vincent Leroy Lounsberry, 93, of Springfield, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.

Vincent was born on August 7, 1925 in Oakford, the son of Cyrus W. and Nettie Cardiff Lounsberry. He married Rita Brennan on March 28, 1948 in Savanna, IL; she preceded him in death on February 27, 2017.

Vincent was a 1943 graduate of Springfield High School. He was a soldier with the United States Marine Corps during WWII serving in the South Pacific. He was employed as a Union Masonry Laborer and construction laborer for 30 years until his retirement in 1987. Vincent volunteered at Lincoln Memorial Gardens where he donated wooden toys he built and made maple syrup. He was also a member of the Laborers Local 477. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, being a bee keeper, riding motorcycles, and especially helping others.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Cyrus Lounsberry.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda (husband, Dave) Wolf of Peotone, IL and Joellyn Hohimer of Chatham; sons, Paul (wife, Julia) Lounsberry of Valparaiso, IN, Harry Lounsberry of Springfield, and Sam (wife, Maria) Lounsberry of Springfield; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield with Fr. John Nolan officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County, 224 Twin Oaks Dr., Rochester, IL 62563 or Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 2301 East Lake Shore Drive, Springfield, IL 62712.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019