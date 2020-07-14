1/1
Vincent Martin Bell Jr.
1993 - 2020
Vincent Martin Bell, Jr. 1993 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Vincent Martin Bell Jr. 27, departed this life on Sunday July 12, 2020 at his residence. Vincent was born January 1, 1993 in Springfield,IL, the son of Vincent Martin Bell Sr. and Nadine Bennett.
He leaves to cherish his memories; parents; Vincent Martin Bell Sr. and Nadine Bennett, sisters; Sharon (Erick)Andrews of Atlanta, GA, and Genesis Bennett of Springfield, IL, and brother; Marcus Smith of Springfield,IL.
Viewing Services Saturday July 18, 2020 at 10:00am-12:00pm, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories 1520 East Washington Street Springfield, IL 62703.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE.
FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.
Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
Prayers and sympathy to Vincent's family, he was a very nice young man. Also a school mate to my son.
Michele Wilson & Family
Friend
July 15, 2020
Vincent you were a Kind young man.
You were always Respectful to me and my Husband. And you were good to my 3 Grandchildren. That was what was Important to Us.
May you Rest In Peace.
LindA Folayan
July 14, 2020
The GoodLord has a very Respectful young man who I ALWAYS ENJOYED Talking To Coming On Home leaving all worry, pain, bills and problems
Behind. We will miss you my friend! You were so Sweet! God
Had Other plans for you, We shall
Meet Again! Family you have our
Deepest Sympathy!
~RIP~
Ms.Vet, Ty,Tay, and Shaun
Ollivette Reeves
Friend
July 13, 2020
We shall miss seeing Vincent at Sam's. He was a nice young man. May God bless the family to find piece.
The Clay
Friend
