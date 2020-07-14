Vincent Martin Bell, Jr. 1993 - 2020Springfield, IL—Vincent Martin Bell Jr. 27, departed this life on Sunday July 12, 2020 at his residence. Vincent was born January 1, 1993 in Springfield,IL, the son of Vincent Martin Bell Sr. and Nadine Bennett.He leaves to cherish his memories; parents; Vincent Martin Bell Sr. and Nadine Bennett, sisters; Sharon (Erick)Andrews of Atlanta, GA, and Genesis Bennett of Springfield, IL, and brother; Marcus Smith of Springfield,IL.Viewing Services Saturday July 18, 2020 at 10:00am-12:00pm, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories 1520 East Washington Street Springfield, IL 62703.CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE.FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.