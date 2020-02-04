|
|
Viola Lohman 1923 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Viola Lohman, age 96, a former resident of Hamilton, Michigan, died February 1, 2020 in Springfield, Illinois. Her husband, Kendall Lohman, preceded her in death in 1985.
She was the daughter of Ray J. and Grace Maatman of Hamilton. Surviving are two daughters, Christine and Richard Jackson of Lincoln, Nebraska and Kathleen and Charles Bloomberg of Springfield; four step-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Betty Smidt.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Burial of cremated remains will be in Riverside Cemetery, Hamilton, MI.
If desired, memorials may be sent to: Love in the Name of Christ of Northwest Allegan County, P.O. Box 36, Hamilton, Michigan 49419 or online at www.loveincnwa.org.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020