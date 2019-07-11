|
Viola Nance 1934 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Viola Nance, age 85, of rural Petersburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 18, 1934 in Petersburg, Illinois the 13th child of Perry and Della (Wiseman) Nolting.
Viola married Charles Nance on August 22, 1953 at the Athens United Methodist Church. They were happily married for over 65 years.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; three children, Steven (Cindy) Nance, Sheila (Steve) Washburn, Rod (Roseanne) Nance; nine grandchildren, Lindsay (Adam) Wahl, Megan (Varun) Kacholia, Nicholas Nance, Heather (James) Corum, Nicole (Dan) Niwa, Andrew Washburn, Amy Nance, Ashely Nance, and Aaron Nance; step-grandchildren, Sasha (Jim) Cadigan and JD (Rachael) Courtney; nine great-grandchildren, Lauren, Noelle, Neel, Madeline, Addison, Avery, Sophia, Parker, and Landon; three step-great-grandchildren, Logan, Ava, and Max.
Viola is preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey; both parents and all of her siblings.
She and Charles lived in Athens 42 years raising their family. Viola and Charles then built their home on the family farm in Petersburg.
Viola loved her flowers, gardening, canning, sewing, quilting and loved all the children she sat with. Viola was a licensed daycare provider for 33 years. She loved to cook and share all the food with everyone, including the Rotary dinners, the library spaghetti dinners, and church funeral dinners. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Athens Christian Church.
Visitation for Viola will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Athens Christian Church. Funeral services will held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 AM at the Athens Christian Church with Rev. Ken Gennicks officiating.
Burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Petersburg immediately following the services.
Memorials can be made to the or the Athens "BLS".
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Nance family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 14 to July 15, 2019