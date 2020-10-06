1/1
Virgil L. "Bud" Brown
1940 - 2020
Mt. Olive, IL— Virgil L. "Bud" Brown, 80, died at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his residence in Mt. Olive, Illinois. He was born June 13, 1940 in Litchfield, Illinois the son of Virgil and Lela Bigham Brown. He attended Mt. Olive Schools and graduated from Mt. Olive High School with the class of 1958. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Virgil was an avid photographer and enjoyed his blues music, he loved spending time with his friends at the "Crossroads".
On October 8, 1966 he married Betty J, Adams who he was married to for 56 years, Betty survives.
Also surviving are 1 son, David W. Brown and his wife Jamie of Mt. Olive, 2 sisters, Georgia Weidler and husband Kenny, Deanna Schultz both of Mt. Olive, and a brother, Kevin Brown of Springfield, Illinois. Virgil has 4 grandchildren, Brandon Brown, Justin and Mindy Christian, and Jeffrey Brown; 3 great-grandchildren, Darius (DJ) Brown, Brookelynn Brown, and Joseph Hubbard.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law, Lola Brown, a niece, Phyllis Crawford, and a nephew, Michael Schultz.
Those of us left behind celebrate his life , knowing that he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by many!
No services are planned at this time.
Condolences beckerandson.com
Becker & Son Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
