|
|
Virginia A. Elmore 1924 - 2019
Waggoner, IL—Virginia A. Elmore of Waggoner passed away on April 11, 2019, at her home. She was born on February 16, 1924, in Waggoner, the daughter of Paul and Margaret Brubaker Long. She married Kenneth "Keck" L. Elmore on December 5, 1942.
Mrs. Elmore was a homemaker and a teacher having taught kindergarten in the Panhandle School district. She was a member of A Community of Faith Church in Raymond.
Besides her husband she is survived by; daughter Kathy Elmore of St Augustine FL; daughter, Peggy (Greg) Hampton of Raymond; son, Ken (Cheri) Elmore of Waggoner. Also surviving are her ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and her sister, Naomi Gerlach of Raymond Besides her parents, a daughter, JoAnne Lubben, brother, Charles Long and grandson Keck Hampton preceded her in death.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 12 noon, friends may call from nine until the time of services at A Community of Faith Church at 101 Belle St. in Raymond.
Burial in Asbury Cemetery in Raymond.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.houghfuneralhome.com.
Hough Funeral Home in Raymond is assisting the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019