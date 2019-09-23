|
|
Virginia Ann "Jeanie" Kloppenburg 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Virginia Ann "Jeanie" Kloppenburg, 91, of Springfield, died at 6:58 am, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Heritage Health in Springfield. She was born on May 18, 1928 in Springfield, to Paul F and Elizabeth (Theilken) Kloppenburg. They preceded her in death, as did her brother, Fredric. Virginia is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A 1946 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, she was a resident of Springfield her entire life. She worked for Butternut Bakery, Illinois Bell Telephone and the Diocese of Springfield. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and a generous supporter of the missions.
Virginia was devoted to her family and enjoyed the family gatherings at Wilcox Lake near Chandlerville, catching and frying fish. Caring for little children, especially, brought her joy.
Visitation: 10-11 am, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Reverend Christopher House officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Home.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019