Virginia Diane (Torricelli) Bartletti
1960 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Virginia Diane (Torricelli) Bartletti, 60, of Rochester, died of natural causes on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence.
Virginia was born on March 1, 1960 in Quincy, IL, the daughter of James and Kathryn (Keefner) Torricelli. She married Joseph "Joe" Bartletti on November 24, 2000 in Springfield.
Virginia worked for the Illinois Department of Revenue for over 30 years, retiring in May 2012.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Bartletti of Rochester; her mother, Kathryn Torricelli of Springfield; two step-sons, Joseph (Jennifer) of Buckhart, IL and Nicholas (Jenny) Bartletti of Springfield; one step-daughter, Jessica (Daniel) Havens of Redmond, WA; six grandchildren, Tarin Havens and Mia, Claire, Brynne, Brady, and Ben Bartletti; four brothers, James (Karen) of Glenarm, Timothy (Mary) of Chatham, Steven (Gina) of Chatham, and Jeffrey Torricelli of Rochester; nieces and nephews, Sara (Adam) Spengler, Lauren Blakeman, Reece, Bryce, Sofia, Olivia, and Francesca Torricelli; great-niece, Josie; great-nephew, Everett; several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 2200 South Meadowbrook Rd., Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Home, 3306 South 6th St., Springfield, IL 62703 or the ALS Foundation, ALS, St. Louis Regional Chapter, 2258 Welden Parkway, St. Louis, MO 63146.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Knights of Columbus
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
