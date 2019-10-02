|
|
Virginia E. "Jinny" Bachmann Eken 1941 - 2019
Joliet, IL—Virginia E. "Jinny" Bachmann Eken, 78, of Joliet, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at 9:05 pm at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
She was born in Springfield, IL June 24, 1941 the daughter of the late William H. and Marian (Horn) Bachmann. Her father was the owner and proprietor of the former Bachmann/Keifner Drug Store in downtown Springfield.
She graduated from Trinity Lutheran Grade School and also a graduate of Springfield High School. In 1963, she received a BS degree majoring in mathematics from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. During the next three years, she taught 5th grade initially in LaGrange, Illinois and later in Palos Verdes, California. In 1966, she returned to Illinois and enrolled at the University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign) where she later earned an MS in guidance and counseling. The rest of her career in education was spent at Lincoln-Way High School in New Lenox as a guidance counselor until her retirement in 1994.
She is survived by her husband Don whom she married at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in downtown Springfield in 1974. While preceded in death by her younger brother William (Bill), and sister, Lois Polzin who died in 2016, she is fondly survived by nephews Andy, Dan and niece Katherine as well as her brother-in-law Bob Polzin.
Jinny enjoyed her frequent trips back to Springfield during her lifetime, and always considered Springfield to be her "home away from home." She will always be remembered by family and friends for her love and caring attributes, and her devotion and tireless efforts to assist and guide her students in making proper life and career choices. In typical Jinny fashion, she gave clear direction of her wishes for cremation rites which have been accorded.
Family and friends are sincerely invited to join Don at Bisch Funeral Home West 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd. Springfield, IL 62712 for a Celebration of Life on Thursday, October 10, 2019 beginning at 10:30 A.M. Pastor David Hedlin of Peace Lutheran Church, New Lenox, IL will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Lutheran Social Services of Illinois 1001 E. Touhy Avenue Suite 50 Des Plaines, IL 60018
