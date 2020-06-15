Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia E. Forehand

Bethalto, IL - Virginia E. Forehand, 90, passed on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



