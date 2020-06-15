Virginia E. Forehand
Bethalto, IL - Virginia E. Forehand, 90, passed on Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.