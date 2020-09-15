1/1
Virginia "Ginny" Heidenreich
1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Virginia "Ginny" Heidenreich, 92, of Springfield, died at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at home with her daughter.
Ginny was born March 19, 1928, in Fiatt, IL, the daughter of Ed and Ethel (Slater) Simon. She married Gerald M. Heidenreich on April 3, 1946; he preceded her in death on March 23, 1986. Ginny was also preceded in death by her parents and brother and sister-in-law, Thomas James and Rose Marie Simon.
Ginny is survived by her son, Gary M. Heidenreich of Eagle River, WI; daughter, Patricia A. Heidenreich of Springfield; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and several treasured nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to view the full obituary and offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
