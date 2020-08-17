Virginia L. "Lee" Goodman 1943 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Lee was born June 16, 1943 in Nashville, TN. She passed away August 15, 2020.

Lee retired from the State of Illinois after more than 40 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Gina Davison.

Lee is survived by her son Tony Goodman (Brenda) of Glen Carbon, IL and their children; Abigail, Seth & Shane She is also survived by her grandson Matt Davison (Tiffany) of Middletown, IL and their children; Chloe & Rylee.

She will be cremated and there will be no services per her wishes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store