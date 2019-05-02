The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL 62526
Virginia Lucile Nansen


Virginia Lucile Nansen
Virginia Lucile Nansen Obituary
Virginia Lucile Nansen 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Virginia Lucile Nansen, 96, of Springfield, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away April 30, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield, IL.
Virginia was born May 7, 1922.
Surviving are her children, Beth Nansen (Terry Savko) of Springfield, IL, Jenny Powell (Wes) of Stoutland, MO
Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday May 4, 2019, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 – 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.
Condolences may be left to Virginia's family at www.moranandgoebel.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 3 to May 4, 2019
