Virginia M. Owens 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Virginia M. Owens, 85, of Springfield, passed away at her home, Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 6:00 am, her family by her side.
She was born January 11, 1934, at home on the family farm in Mt. Auburn Twp., in Christian County, IL the daughter of Homer R. and Myrtle (Nelson) Hargis. Virginia graduated from Rochester High School and then earned her Registered Nurse certificate from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1954.
She married Charles Earl Owens in Trinity Lutheran Church, July 29, 1955. He preceded her in death April 15, 1992.
Virginia retired from St. John's Hospital where she served in the high risk nursery for 37 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church LCMS where she served on various boards and committees and taught Sunday school for many years.
She is survived by her children: Keith Owens of Mechanicsburg, IL, Deborah Owens, Marjorie Owens, Catherine Owens, and Vivian Smith all of Springfield, and Kenneth Owens of Taylorville, IL. She has three granddaughters: Mercedes (Larry) Caponigro of Springfield, Jodi Owens of Taylorville, and Amy (Beau) Lawrence of Springfield. There are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Owens family will greet friends at Bisch and Son Funeral Home 505 E. Allen St., Springfield, from 1-3 pm Sunday, March 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Monday, April 1, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Thomas G. Radtke and Rev. Paul Hemenway officiating. Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bethesda Lutheran Homes 1905 Montana Dr. Suite 10, Springfield, IL 62704
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019