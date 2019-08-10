|
Virginia May "JEAN" Bliesner 1926 - 2019
Springfield , IL—"Jean" Virginia May Bliesner, 93, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg.
Virginia was born on May 15, 1926 in Glasgow, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Noonan Daniels. She married Ernest H. Bliesner Sr. on December 7, 1946 in Athens; he preceded her in death on November 18, 2003.
She worked as a CNA and had retired from Memorial Medical Center after 28 years of service. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Sue Bliesner; eight brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by one daughter, Judy (Philip) Ruenzi of Springfield; one son, Ernest "Ernie" Bliesner Jr. of Springfield; one sister, Ruth Copples of Decatur; three grandsons, Aaron (Patricia), Kyle (Jennifer) and Jason Bliesner; seven great-grandsons, Lucas, Logan, Cole, Connor, Caleb, Landon and Levi; two great-great-granddaughters, Allison and Cierra; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th St., Springfield, IL 62702 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019