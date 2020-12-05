Virginia Mellinger 1929 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Virginia Mellinger, 91, died at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Virginia was born in Chatham on September 18, 1929, the youngest of ten children of Clarence and Una Belle (Johnson) Mellinger.
She graduated from Ball Township High School in 1947. Virginia worked for Sangamo Electric for 31 years and then retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections after 17 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nine siblings; two nephews; and one niece.
Virginia is survived by eight nephews and four nieces.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
