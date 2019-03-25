|
Virginia Melton 1952 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Virginia Melton,67, of Springfield passed away peacefully with family by her side at 1:30 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
She was born on March 9, 1952 in Springfield, IL to Loren and Eunice (Howard) Sharp.
She was a graduate of Springfield Southeast High School. She then earned her LPN certificate from Capital Area School of Practical Nursing. She worked at several area nursing facilities before opening her own home health care company ,A1 Nursing.
Virginia enjoyed bingo, playing Yahtzee, reading and spending time with her family.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her children; Shawn(Ron) Allen, Robbie(Dawn) Burchett, Kensie (Zach) Proctor, Joshua Willhite, Jenni Melton and Destiny Melton.
Loving grandmother to Cole, Austin , Jayden, Tre'sean, Autumn, Bryson, Zachary, Abigail, Kash, Rylee and Baby boy who will be arriving soon.
She is also survived by special friends Vicky Ritz, Jenni Sanders and Kathy Evans.
Services will start with visitation on Thursday March 28 from 5-7pm at Elinger-Kunz and Parks Funeral Home on 6th and Carpenter.
Family requests any donations be sent to the Helping Paw Project.
Visit our online obituary at parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019