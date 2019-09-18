|
Virginia R. Adams 1933 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Virginia R. Adams, 86, of Springfield IL, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Heritage Health Center.
Virginia was born in Springfield IL, on May 17, 1933 the daughter of William and Fern Hardesty.
She married James I. Adams on April 1, 1961; he died in 2008.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband; parents; 3 sisters, Norvella Farley, Dorothy Chapman, Alice Marion; 2 brothers, Harold Pope, and Woodrow Pope; and 1 step son, James Adams.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Linda Neuherz (husband, Steve) of Erie IL, and Michelle Moler Conant (husband, Richard) of Chatham IL; 1 son, Charles Adams (wife, Eileen) of Springfield IL; 3 step-children, Rosanna Stefano (husband, Frank) of Rochester IL, Mickey Rockwood of Springfield IL, Michael Adams (wife, Kate) of Bonita Springs FL; 15 grandkids; 17 great grandkids; and several great great grandkids
She spent 58 years working in manufacturing, most recently retiring from Hobbs-Honeywell where she was affectionately know as "Crazy Virginia"
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Private family services are being held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019