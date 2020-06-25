Virginia R Lescaleet 1918 - 2020Mason City, IL—Virginia R. Lescaleet, 101, of Mason City, IL passed away in the company of her family on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.Virginia was born in Chicago, IL on December 3, 1918 the daughter of Carl J. and Anna (Nisle) Stark.Virginia was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband, Robert E. Lescaleet Sr.; a son, Charles Lescaleet; and two grandchildren, John Burgess and Lori Yocom.She is survived by her children; Robert E. Lescaleet Jr. of Algonquin, IL, Louise Foor of Longview, WA, and Mariann Lescaleet of Springfield; 10 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great Great Grandchildren; as well as many extended family members.Virginia enjoyed her time knitting and crocheting; doing puzzles and reading. When she was younger, she always had fun playing cards with her friends.A private family service is going to be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Robert Lescaleet Sr.Pastor Larry Hansen will be officiating the services.The family would also like to Thank Mason City Area Nursing Home and Memorial Medical Center for the care Virginia had received throughout the past years.