Virginia "Virgie" Ronan 1942 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Virginia "Virgie" Ronan, 78, of Springfield, died at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Concordia Village.
Virgie was born April 7, 1942, in East St. Louis, IL, the daughter of Felix and Peggy Luszowski Wierciak. She married John J. Ronan on September 26, 1970, in St. Charles, MO.
Virgie attended St. Adalbert Grade school in East St. Louis and graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame in Belleville in 1960. She attended SIU-Edwardsville and was employed as an Administrative Assistant for the U.S. Department of Treasury (IRS). Virgie was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, St. Agnes Altar Society, Polish American Ladies Society (PALS), and volunteered at Memorial Medical Center since 1999 in their Pastoral Care Department. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and bowling.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Ronan; and great-granddaughter, Emilia Badman.
Virgie is survived by her husband, John Ronan of Springfield; sons, Tom (wife, Kelley) Ronan of Effingham and John Ronan of Carrollton, TX; daughter, Jan (husband, Michael) Vallar-Gillette of Chatham; grandchildren, Jason, Jen, Joe, Alexis, Brittany, Russ, and Zach; and great-grandchildren, Dominic, Jack, Lyla, Brooks, Mayson, Anthony, Tylar, Ethan, and Layla.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Steven Arisman, celebrant and the Very Rev. Daniel J. Bergbower, V.F., concelebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 180 guests at one time.
Private burial will be held at St Adalbert Cemetery in Fairview Heights.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emilia Mae Badman Memorial Fund, or S.F.D Local #37, 825 E. Capital, Springfield, IL 62701.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
