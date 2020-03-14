|
Vivian Louise Merrick Cary 1921 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Vivian Louise Merrick Cary, 98, of Springfield, Southern View, died at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence.
Vivian was born on September 13, 1921 in Springfield, the daughter of Anthony and Hazel F. Nichols Merrick. She married James "Bud" Cary on August 11, 1939; he preceded her in death on November 21, 1992.
Vivian was a graduate of Feitshans High School. She owned a beauty shop, worked for John Donelan DDS and retired from the State of IL, Department of Transportation. Vivian was a member of AARP and the Republican Club.
She was also preceded in death by her son, James and his wife, Cheryl Cary; her parents; and one brother, Anthony "Bud" Merrick.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Kay (husband, George) McKinzie of Lake Orion, MI; three grandchildren, Brent "Bud" and G. William (wife, Kim) McKinzie, and Deborah (husband, Paul) Schauer; great-granddaughters, Seneca, Amanda, and Tabitha McKinzie; sister-in-law, Viola Merrick; five nieces; two nephews; and many friends.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Private family ceremonies will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020