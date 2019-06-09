|
Viviana Lamari Powell 2019 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Viviana Lamari Powell, 2 months, of Springfield, died suddenly on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born April 3, 2019 to Victor Lamar Powell and Chloee Staber, and they survive.
Survivors also include four siblings, Olivia, Ayani, Max, and Veyah; grandmothers, Kim Staber and Lashonda Frazier; grandfather, Deon Frazier; several aunts and uncles including Andrew, Sam, Deon, Takyra, and Deja; several great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dan Staber and her uncle, Zach Staber.
Visitation: 12 – 1 pm Monday, June 10, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield, with Reverend Nicole Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 9 to June 10, 2019