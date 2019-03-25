Waleria (Valerie) Pawlowa Sochon 1925 - 2019

Sherman, IL—Waleria (Valerie) Pokrowska Sochon, 93, of Sherman, passed away at 4:44 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Valerie was born September 4, 1925 in Russia, the only child of Pawel Pokrowski and Anna Prechtl Pokrowska.

Valerie was an excellent student and class president. In 1942, she was accepted to the University of St. Petersburg Medical School, however she and her family were moved to Germany to work in slave labor camps. The war in Europe ended in 1945 and Valerie and her widowed mother were sent to a refugee camp in the American sector.

At a displaced persons camp in Heilbronn, Germany, she met and married Jozef Sochon and her daughters Irene and Eleanor were born. Valerie, with her husband, two daughters, and mother immigrated to America on June 6, 1950, landing in New Orleans. They made a home outside Houston, Texas. Within months of their immigration, their youngest daughter, Eleanor, tragically died on December 25, 1950. A third daughter, Jennie (Bronislawa) was later born in Houston.

In 1954 the Sochon family settled in Springfield. Valerie worked at Horace Mann and was a long-time employee and retired as a supervisor. In retirement, she was able to fully enjoy her love of gardening and nature. She had time to spend with her granddaughter Brittany Barber, and later with great-grandchildren, Bailey and Jackson Workman.

Valerie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jozef; daughter Eleanor; and son-in-law, John Barber. She is survived by her daughters, Irene Barber and Jennie (Carl Wolf) Sochon; granddaughter, Brittany (Mike) Workman; and great-grandchildren Bailey and Jackson Workman.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering and Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield. A Memorial Ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill.

Memorial contributions may be made to WILD Canine Rescue, 3309 Robbins Rd #109,

Springfield, IL 62704 or Forever Home Feline Ranch, PO Box 9740, Springfield, IL 62791.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019