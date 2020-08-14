Walter Conlee Caruthers 1945 - 2020
Waverly, IL—Walter Conlee Caruthers, age 75, of Waverly, Il. died Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence.
He was born April 18, 1945 in Waverly, Il. son of the late Wayne and Rachel Carson Caruthers.
He married Linda Shekelton on October 18, 1969 and she survives.
In addition to his wife of 50 years he is survived by his children, Carrie (Gary) Howell, Jill (Mike) Keeton, and Shari (Todd) Edwards; grandchildren, Rachel Clark, Allison Howell, Kayla and Erik Keeton, Lyol (Brooke), Carly and Adelynn Edwards. He is also survived by his siblings Herschel, Rochelle, Bonnie, Jan and Rick.
Walt graduated from Waverly High School and was a lifelong farmer. He loved farming with Rick and raising and showing livestock with his kids and grandkids. He was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church and forever a lifetime member of 4-H. His love for life and all it entailed was passed on to his daughters and grandchildren. He loved nothing better than spending time with his family, friends, and egg customers. His love for people, watching a Western, and cheering on his grandchildren at fairs and sporting events will long be remembered. "Get 'er Done" signed WC
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday (August 17, 2020) at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Masks will be required to enter the church and only a certain number of attendees will be let into the church at one time as per CDC and State of Illinois guidelines. Funeral services will be held privately.
Memorials may be made to Talkington 4-H Club c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St. Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com
.