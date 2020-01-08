|
Walter E. Griswold 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Walter E. Griswold, 78, of Springfield, IL died Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Wally was born on August 10, 1941, in Plymouth, IL to Giles E. and Pauline Bell Griswold. He married Kathy Conley on Nov 5, 1970 in Rock Falls, Illinois.
Wally was a 1959 graduate of Plymouth High School, spending his career working in retail grocery for Kroger, and then Eagle Foods for almost 30 years. A true child of the 50's Wally was a die hard fan of New York Yankees, Mickey Mantle, John Wayne, and Elvis. He enjoyed any activity with his family, most notably hunting, fishing, and spending time in Florida and Wisconsin.
Wally was an avid and successful youth sports coach whose own unique approach to coaching earned the nickname "Wally-Ball." Some of Wally's fondest memories are of the joys and successes he experienced and friendships he forged with the kids he coached. Wally was also an Assistant Scout Master, and Scout Master for Troop 14.
For any family member or friend going through tough times, Wally could always be counted on for comfort and support. Wally lost his oldest daughter to a car accident when she was only 16. Unbeknownst to even his closest family, through the years Wally would spend countless hours talking with and helping other parents dealing with the loss of a child.
Wally never met a stranger and always enjoyed a good conversation with anyone who was willing to chat, and he treated every person as if they were a lifelong friend.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Giles and Pauline, brother G.L., and daughter Teresa. He is survived by his wife Kathy, sons Jeff and Andy of Springfield, daughters Lisa (Keokuk, IA) and Amy O'Keefe (Cantrall, IL), granddaughters Ariana and Katy, grandsons Ty and Gavin, brother Steve (Plymouth) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private burial services will be in Rosemont cemetery in Plymouth, IL. A celebration of life will be held at Pao restaurant in Springfield on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, Illinois is handling arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020