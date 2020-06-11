Walter "Walt" Herman Minch
Springfield, IL - Walter "Walt" Herman Minch, 92, passed away at 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Springfield. Please see Sunday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Butler Funeral Home-Springfield is in charge of arrangements. 217-544-4646
Springfield, IL - Walter "Walt" Herman Minch, 92, passed away at 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Springfield. Please see Sunday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Butler Funeral Home-Springfield is in charge of arrangements. 217-544-4646
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.