Walter "Walt" Herman Minch 1928 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Walter "Walt" Herman Minch, 92, of Springfield, passed away at 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Springfield.
Walt was born February 9, 1928, in New Berlin, the son of Frank Minch and Rosella Bergschneider. He married Janice E. Davidson on November 7, 1964, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Springfield; she preceded him in death on March 1, 2005.
Walt graduated from New Berlin High School in 1947 and attended Lincoln Land Community College. He was employed with Country Companies for five years and then with the State of Illinois Department of Insurance for 25 years until his retirement in 1997. Walt was a charter member of Christ the King Parish where he also served as an usher. He was also a Third-Degree member of Knights of Columbus Post #364, the Springfield Motor Boat Club for over 40 years, and served on the Jerome Zoning Board and Boy Scouts of America Board of Finance for Troop 216. He also served as the treasurer for the Sacred Heart Academy Booster Club. Walt enjoyed spending time outdoors, deer and turkey hunting with both shotgun and bow and arrow, and filming animals in their habitat.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eda Frances Johnson; and brothers, Frank and Raymond Minch.
Walt is survived by his children, Julie (husband, Sean) Dailey and Stephen (wife, Amy) Minch, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Michael and Andrew Dailey and Katherine and Elizabeth Minch; sister, Rosemary Fuchs of Springfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Christ the King Parish, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield with Rev. Joseph Ring, celebrant. Private family burial will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family is planning a celebration of life on a date to be determined.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield, IL 62704 or American Cancer Society, 675 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.