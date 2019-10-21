|
|
Walter L. Beetle 1931 - 2019
Sherman , IL—Walter L. Beetle, 88, of Sherman IL, passed away at his home while in the company of his family on October 19th, 2019.
He was born on March 27th, 1931 in Honolulu Hawaii.
Walter served his country in the United States Army. He was a gun enthusiast and an avid outdoorsman through hunting, fishing, and camping. Walter was a family man first and he loved his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Beetle; his parents; a son, Michael Beetle and a granddaughter, McKinlee Harris.
Walter is survived by his children Carolyn Sue (husband Danny) Williams of Sherman, Christine (husband Bob) Pritchard of Sherman, Daniel F. (wife Patricia) Beetle of FL, and Julie (husband John) Rodems of Springfield; as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home on Friday, October 25 from 8:30am till the time of the Funeral Service at 10am. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be observed.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019