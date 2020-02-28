|
|
Walter L. Stevens 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Walter L. Stevens, 85, of Springfield died at 8:50 am on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born on July 30, 1934 in Berlin, IL to Squire and Pauline (Weger) Stevens. He married Ruth L. Buckley on June 11, 1960 and she preceded him in death on April 15, 2015.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, sister Julie Stevens and one step-son, Rusty Dickson in 2005.
Walter is survived by two grandchildren, Starr (Kurt) Snowden of Cape Coral, FL and Shane Dickson of Wausau, WI; six siblings, sister and caregiver Delores Farney of Springfield, Peggy (Bob) Emmons, Charles (Terri) Kean, Fred Stevens, Peggy Mangold and Betty Stevens, all of Ohio and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Walter was a lifelong resident of Springfield and retired as a supervisor from Cilco after 28 years of service.
He honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Walter was a member of Third Presbyterian Church and a lifelong member of the Northender's Post 10302. He loved music and was the leader of his band "Walt Stevens and the Country Tones" for 28 years. He also enjoyed woodworking.
Visitation: 10:30 am-12:30 pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:30 pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Paul Byers officiating.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS St. John's Hospice or the Northender's Post 10302
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020